The Marshall Fire Department has begun its hydrant flushing program, the City of Marshall said this week.
“Firefighters are dividing the city into quadrants beginning with North and South Washington along with East and West Houston streets,” the city said. “Staff will be checking for static and residual pressures as well as determining gallons per minute (GPM) readings.
“The program allows firefighters the opportunity to inspect for any defects and insure the hydrants are in good working condition. Any major defects, damages or coverage needs will be reported to Public Works for immediate attention.”