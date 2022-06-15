A free car seat inspection event is planned Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Marshall Fire Department, 601 S. Grove St.
Officials will check car seats to make sure they are being properly used and set-up in vehicles. Those interested in getting an inspection should bring their child and also know their height and weight.
For questions, call or text Rachel Walker, AgriLife Passenger Safety KidSafe Initiatives, at (254) 722-3052.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension says studies show that nationally, nearly two out of three car seats are not used correctly. For a car seat to best protect your child, it must be the right seat for your child’s age, weight, height and developmental stage, and it must fit properly in your vehicle while being installed correctly and securely.
Children are at greater risk than adults in a vehicle crash, AgriLife said. Motor vehicle crashes are one of the leading causes of death for children 14 and under. Seat belts and car seats are the single most effective tool in reducing these deaths and injuries.
Follow these guidelines from American Academy of Pediatrics to keep your children riding safely:
Infants and Toddlers: Rear-Facing Only and Convertible Seats
All infants and toddlers should ride in a rear-facing seat until they reach the highest weight or height allowed by their car seat manufacturer. Most convertible seats have limits that will allow children to ride rear facing for 2 years or more.
Toddlers and Pre-schoolers: Convertible or Forward-Facing Seat with a Harness
Children who have outgrown the rear-facing weight or height limit for their rear-facing convertible seat should use a forward-facing seat with a harness for as long as possible, up to the highest weight or height allowed by the car seat manufacturer.
School-Age Children: Booster Seats
Children whose weight or height exceeds the forward-facing limit for their harnessed car seat should use a belt-positioning booster seat until the vehicle seat belt fits properly — typically this is between the ages of 8-12 years old.
Older Children: Seat Belts
When children are old enough and large enough to use the vehicle seat belt alone, they should always use lap and shoulder seat belts for the best protection.
Remember: All child passengers under age 13 should ride securely restrained in the back seat, where they are safest — every trip, every time!