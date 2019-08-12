Marshall firefighters spent the early hours of Monday morning battling two structure fires in Marshall.
“At 2:35 a.m., Marshall fire units were called to a structure fire at the 800 block of Howard street,” Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said Monday. “Upon arrival the house was fully engulfed in flames.“
Cooper said the flames from the empty home soon touched another nearby uninhabited home.
“An already dangerous situation was intensified by arcing power lines and another home very near,“ he said. “Fire crews did an outstanding job given the circumstances. The house next to the initial incident sustained fire damage.”
Cooper said fires such as this present unique challenges to firefighters.
“In scenarios such as this, you’re dealing with several factors of trying to balance the safety of both fire personnel and citizens,” he said. “There was a search of both premises and luckily, no one appeared to be occupying either of the structures.”
No injuries were reported and the fire is currently under investigation.