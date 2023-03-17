Both Marshall and Hallsville students were recognized March 7 while competing in district One Act Play contests.
The Hallsville High School Theatre Department advanced to bi-district, placing second overall. Several students also received accolades: Kaydon Drake was named to honor crew; Sydnee Forseth was named honorable mention all-star cast; Mia Fierro was named all-star cast; and Natalie Greenig earned best performer.
Marshall’s One Act play group took home several individual awards. Courtlyn Williams was recognized as honor crew. Kyrstin Martinez and Zaida Briggs were recognized as part of the honorable mention cast.