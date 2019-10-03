UPDATE 12:05 p.m.: All MISD facilities are now on a “soft” lockdown. Students and staff are able to move around inside the buildings but will not be allowed outside, and no visitors are allowed inside. Police are still on site and investigating.
An unspecified phone threat has led to all Marshall ISD campuses and buildings being placed on lockdown, Marshall ISD spokesman David Weaver said Thursday.
Early Thursday, both the Marshall High School campus and the nearby Marshall ISD administration building we’re placed on lockdown due to an unspecified phone threat.
Shortly after, the district changed the lockdown to include all campuses and district buildings, as a precaution, Weaver said.
“As a precaution, all facilities in MISD have now been placed on lockdown. The only direct threats to any MISD campus have been to MHS and Admin Building but all facilities are on lockdown. Currently all buildings are on lockdown and no one is being allowed in or out. We will keep everyone updated as new developments arise,” the district posted on its Facebook page.
Marshall ISD police originally placed the lockdown order and other local law enforcement personnel are now assisting the investigation.
“Both Marshall High School and the MISD Administration Building have been placed on lockdown by the Marshall ISD Police Department,” Marshall ISD posted on its Facebook page Thursday. “Local law enforcement is investigating a series of threats made against both locations. Police are on location and will remain until the lockdown is lifted. Our students and our staff will remain in the buildings and there will be no one allowed in or out until the lockdown is lifted.”
This story will be updated.