A Marshall High School football player was killed early Wednesday during a car wreck, Marshall ISD officials said.
“Marshall ISD and the Maverick Family are devastated this morning with the loss of Marshall High School senior Hayden Blalock, who was killed this morning in an automobile accident,” the district posted on its Facebook page early Wednesday.
Blalock was the son of Craig and Danielle Blalock and sibling of Payton and Emily Blalock, the post said. Blalock was also a member of Marshall FFA.
”Please join us as a community as we wrap our arms around Hayden’s family, friends and loved ones during this extremely difficult time,” the district said.
Grief counselors and members of the Marshall Ministerial Alliance are on campus at Marshall High School today to meet with students and staff in the library. Counselors will also be available at DAEP and Marshall Early Graduation School, the district said.
“Hayden was a high energy kid that would do anything you asked him to do to the best of his ability,” Marshall High School Head Football Coach Jake Griedl said Wednesday. “He brought an energy to the locker room that will be tough to replace. He will be greatly missed.”
