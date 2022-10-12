Marshall High School students will not have class Thursday or Friday as restoration work stemming from Monday's fire continues, the district announced Wednesday.
"Marshall High School will be closed to students on Thursday and Friday while we continue with fire restoration, Sydney Black, director of communications, said in a statement. "The 200 hall and CTE wing are being deep cleaned and having air filters replaced."
Black said MHS staff will report to work on Thursday and Friday at their regular start time.
The Marshall Fire Department received a call to Marshall High School for a fire noted in the automotive shop around 7 a.m. Monday. Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said they found heavy smoke throughout the shop area and some areas near the original fire, with moderate damage reported in the shop.