Congratulations to Marshall High School’s newly certified EKG Technicians: Jakaylon Williams, CET; Hershel Sam, CET; Jayani Shepard, CET; Keyasia Williams, CET; Jordan Hampton, CET; Hayle White, CET; Hannah Wallace, CETl Kendall Bickerdike, CET; Emily Martinez, CET; Kenleigh Lindemann, CET; Yesenia Mendieta, CET; and Karlie Watson, CET.

