The Marshall Colorguard enjoyed Summer Camps at NSU recently, walking away with numerous ribbons and awards. Seniors Jessica Galvan and Mackenzie Welch received an automatic scholarship to be a part of the Demon Heat Colorguard for the fall of 2024.
Marshall High School colorguard enjoys summer camp
