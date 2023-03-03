Marshall High School students competed this weekend in the VASE/UIL Art competition in Tyler. Students who received the highest scores and medaled in their division for art were:
9th grade: Wesley Robbins and Mikayla Harman
10th grade: Katia Espinoza, Katherine Sutton, Sara Weaver
11th grade: Malachi Baird, Alyssa Helton, Natalie Morales
12th grade: Destiny Brown, Kimberly Gaspar, Andrea Hernandez, Lane Jacket, Racheal James, Flor Montes, Karen Montuerto, Iris Oviedo-Hernandez, Sandy Sanchez, Carlos Segovia