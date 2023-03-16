Marshall High School students spoke last week at the Marshall Rotary Club about their experience at Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) camp. Representing the high school were Dershavia Smith, Adrian Becerra, Christina Anderson and Daniel Bautista.
Marshall High School students speak about RYLA Camp experience
- Special to the News Messenger
