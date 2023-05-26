The Marshall High School UIL Academic current issues and events team placed at the state contest last week. The group consisting of senior Vinuth Gamage, junior Denise Corona and sophomores Walt Truelove and Angie Pham placed third overall. Vinuth Gamage placed fifth at state individually.
Marshall High School UIL academic team places at state contest
