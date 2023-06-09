No injuries were reported Wednesday after a house fire took place on Bell Street, the city said.
Shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, morning fire units were dispatched to the 700 block of Bell Street for a structure fire, the city said in a press release.
The fire was noticed by a citizen passing by, the city said. Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Jeans noted the house was fully involved in fire from the middle to the entire rear portions of the structure.
"This house was and has been abandoned for years with no utilities connected," the city said. "Twelve firefighters took only minutes to bring the fire under control despite being surrounded by overgrown trees and brush. There were no injuries reported."
Anyone with information pertaining to this fire is being asked to contact the Marshall Crime Stoppers or the Marshall Fire Department.