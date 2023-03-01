Marshall ISD approved its 2023-24 school calendar on Monday. The school year begins on Aug. 15 and ends May 23.
Start and end times for campuses are: 7:31 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. for the Marshall Early Childhood Center and elementary campuses and then 7:56 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. for Marshall Junior High School and Marshall High School.
Thanksgiving Break is Nov. 20-24, and Christmas Break is Dec. 21-29 and Jan. 1-3. Spring Break is March 11-15.
Staff development days are Aug. 4, Aug. 7-11, Aug. 14, Oct. 23, Jan. 4-5 and May 24. Early release/parent conference days are Oct. 3 and Feb. 16.