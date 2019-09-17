Marshall ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson said a Marshall ISD bus wrecked Tuesday morning but no students were seriously injured.
Gibson spoke about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday morning during a Facebook live post and said the bus wrecked but no students were seriously injured.
Marshall ISD spokesman David Weaver said Bus #32 wrecked at the intersection of Pinecrest Drive and Rosborough Springs Rd.
Gibson said it appeared a driver ran a red light and the bus was unable to avoid a collision. He said some students were treated for bumps and bruises but no serious injuries.
Marshall Police spokesman Lt. Len Ames said EMS checked those involved at the scene but no one was transported with injuries.
Students on the bus are being transferred to a different bus and taken to school.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.