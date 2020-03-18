Marshall ISD announced Wednesday it will extend its school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, also known as the coronavirus, until March 27.
“Given the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19, Marshall ISD will extend the suspension of normal district operations through March 27, in an effort to support our nation’s need to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19,” Marshall ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson said Wednesday.
“This is a rapidly changing situation, and we will continue to monitor information as it becomes available in consultation with state and local authorities. Marshall ISD will assess conditions throughout the week, and will provide the next update by March 25, via our call out system, website and email.”
Hallsville, Harleton, Jefferson, Karnack, Elysian Fields and Waskom ISDs, as well as Texas Early College High School have also closed campuses throughout at least the next week due to coronavirus.