319555989_541901977796271_8734331181694002878_n.jpg
Marshall ISD celebrated its Marshall Early Graduation School students who have graduated during the fall semester: Daisy Harlan, Destinee King, Amayia Russell, Alicia Hughey, Chevy Underwood and Kelvin Maddox.

 Contributed Photo

