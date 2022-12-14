Marshall ISD celebrated its Marshall Early Graduation School students who have graduated during the fall semester: Daisy Harlan, Destinee King, Amayia Russell, Alicia Hughey, Chevy Underwood and Kelvin Maddox.
Marshall ISD honors Marshall Early Graduation School fall graduates
- Special to the News Messenger
