Marshall ISD today joined two other East Texas districts in closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, also known as the coronavirus.
“After another conference call Saturday afternoon with Texas Education Agency officials and TEA Commissioner Mike Morath, Marshall ISD has determined the best course of action in regards to concerns over COVID 19 is to extend spring break for students,” Marshall ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson said in a statement Saturday. “As a result, Marshall ISD will be closed the week of March 16-20 to students only.“
Hallsville and Harleton ISDs announced they will be closed until March 29 due to the COVID-19 scare.
Farm City Week officials are holding a 5 p.m. meeting today to discuss plans for the event.
Waskom, Jefferson, Elysian Fields and Karnack ISDs have not yet announced any plans to alter school schedules.
Gibson said Marshall ISD employees are still expected at work Monday morning as previously scheduled.
“Campus principals will meet with district administration at the administration building at 8:30 a.m. to discuss further steps,” he said.
Gibson said district officials will have another discussion about schedules going forward at the end of this coming week.
”We thank everyone for their patience during this unusual time,” he said. “Our ultimate goal is the safety and security of our students while also providing a learning environment that is conducive to student success. We thank all members of the Maverick Family for their support and please know we will continue to provide updates as they occur during this very fluid time.”