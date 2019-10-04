UPDATE: All Marshall ISD campuses, including the administration building, are now off of lockdown.
Marshall PD and Marshall ISD PD are heading the investigation into the series of threatening phone calls on Thursday and Friday that prompted the lockdowns.
The Marshall ISD administration building remains on “soft” lockdown Friday while all other campuses have had their lockdown lifted, Marshall ISD spokesman David Weaver said.
The district’s admin and Marshall High School were placed on lock down Friday after more threatening phone calls were made to the district.
The district’s nine campuses spent about an hour and a half on lockdown Thursday after four threatening phone calls were made to the high school and admin campuses before police lifted the lockdown.
This story will be updated.