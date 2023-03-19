Marshall ISD has named Sydney Walsh as its CTE Student of the Month.
Grade: 10th
CTE Program: Junior ROTC
Parents/Guardians: Sandra and Rick Walsh
Why was she nominated? According to Msgt Sorrentino, “Student was very instrumental in our Unit Inspection by leading our 30-step drill performance, where she was praised by the inspector from HQ Air Force as being well prepared and good leadership qualities. MHS cheerleader as well!”
Extracurriculars: I’m in junior varsity cheer. I’m in soccer. I work part time. And I’m in ROTC. I just got elected executive officer.
What do you want to do after you graduate from high school? I want to go into the military. I don’t know exactly what branch, but I’m hoping Air Force, or I want to do something in the medical field.
What made you want to go into this CTE program? I wanted to learn discipline and how to better like manage my time. It gives really good opportunities in the future, especially job-wise, because once you get out you have better opportunities for that job to take you on rather than somebody without experience.
What do you like about this CTE program? I like how everything is flexible. I also like how much you can learn from just like even the little stuff like communication, self discipline. You also learn integrity from everybody, and you learn to put others above yourself sometimes, and you just get people around you that really help out.