Marshall ISD has named Jose Hernandez as its CTE Student of the Month.
Grade: 12th
CTE Program: AV Productions
Parents/Guardians: Manuel and Olga Hernandez
Why was he nominated? “Jose has a 100 in AV Production II, and is doing well in his other classes as well. He is certified in Adobe Premiere Pro and is a senior. Jose always has a great attitude, turns in work on time, and works hard. He’s not as outgoing as some of his classmates, so he tends to be under the radar, but he certainly deserves to be celebrated!”
Extracurriculars: Band
What do you want to do after you graduate from high school? Attend college to become either a marine biologist or crime scene photographer.
What made you want to go into this CTE program? Well I’m really into editing and photography, and well this pathway stood out to me.
What do you like about this CTE program? It allows me to be creative in my own way and that it helped me get out of my comfort zone.