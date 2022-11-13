Marshall ISD has named Sara Weaver as its CTE Student of the Month.
Grade: 10th
CTE Program: Human Growth Development
Parents/Guardians: Vera and Tommy Weaver
Why was he nominated? “Sarah always goes above and beyond on each assignment or task. She looks for ways to more than just the bare bone of the work. She is also the winner of our Safe and Secure Infant Halloween contest, creating a costume for our simulation infants and a costume for herself to match. She also talked about Halloween safety to others in her community as part of the assignment. She will make an awesome Classroom Teacher Someday.” Mrs. Sharon Dews
Extracurriculars: Art 2
What do you want to do after you graduate from high school? Go to college to be a physical therapist.