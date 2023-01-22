Marshall ISD has named Jordyn Clough as its CTE Student of the Month.
Grade: 10th
CTE Program: Cosmetology
Parents/Guardians: Regal and Trency Clough
Why was she nominated? According to Ms. Deckard, “Jordyn is always on task and prepared for class. She’s excited to learn new things and improve on skills that may be challenging. She has a great relationship with her peers and will help others when that can’t seem to accomplish a task.”
Extracurriculars: Marshall Mavettes, cosmetology and medical termonology
What do you want to do after you graduate from high school? Go to college to become a dermatologist.
What made you want to go into this CTE program? I enjoy doing hair and nails and plan on doing such while in college.
What do you like about this CTE program? How hands on it is and learning things I never knew about.