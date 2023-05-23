Marshall ISD has named Dominque Williams as its CTE Student of the Month.
Grade: 11th
CTE Program: Welding
Parents/Guardians: Anitra Rosborough and Cedric Williams
Extracurriculars: Varsity football
What do you want to do after you graduate from high school? s
I would like to be a mechanical engineer or a welder, whatever life takes me, whenever the Lord comes through. Probably mechanical engineer.
What made you want to go into this CTE program? s
Well, when I first joined I didn’t want to be in welding. But my teacher Mr. B, He stayed on my butt. He felt he felt like I had potential, and it pushed me really hard to get into this.
What do you like about this CTE program?
It’s like a soft spot in the heart now. I like that I can build what I want to build.