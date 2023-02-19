Marshall ISD has named Jance Ramos as its CTE Student of the Month.
Grade: 11th
CTE Program: Automotive Technology
Parents/Guardians: Lisa Abraham and Brianna Abraham
Why was she nominated? According to Teacher Troy Jones, “This student exemplifies qualities such as leadership and knowledge. He goes above and beyond to help all his fellow students excel in whatever arena he is in. Jance spends four hours of his day every day enrolled in two double blocked CTE programs. “If there was ever a student we could call MR. CTE, it would be him.”
Extracurriculars: Ag and automotive technology.
What do you want to do after you graduate from high school? I want to be rich building fast cars!
What made you want to go into this CTE program? I love cars!
What do you like about this CTE program? I can do what I love best!