Marshall ISD has named Jace Mathis as its CTE Student of the Month for April 2023.
Grade: 12th
CTE Program: Automotive Technology
Parents/Guardians: Dena Jensen
Extracurriculars: None
What do you want to do after you graduate from high school?
Become a technician.
What made you want to go into this CTE program?
I’ve always been interested in how mechanics and stuff just works and got an opportunity to learn more about it.
What do you like about this CTE program?
It’s hands on; there’s there’s still book learning, but it’s more in the shop doing work than sitting in a classroom getting told how to do it.