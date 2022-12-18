Marshall ISD has named Tatiana Griffth as its CTE Student of the Month.
Grade: 12th
CTE Program: Advanced culinary class
Parents/Guardians: Jasmine Jones
Why was she nominated? “Tatiana has shown her culinary and hospitality strengths in many ways. Not only does she know many culinary background skills, she also is a great communicator and hard worker. She will be a huge asset for a business one day!”
Extracurriculars: Interact Club
What do you want to do after you graduate from high school? I want to be a therapist.
What made you want to go into this CTE program? I wanted to participate in something outside of my comfort zone.
What do you like about this CTE program? It’s a life-changing experience.