Marshall ISD and the Marshall Police Department will conduct active shooter training on Thursday at Price T. Young Elementary School, and officials say residents may notice emergency vehicles in the area because of that event.
The exercises will begin at 8 a.m. at the school. Traffic may be rerouted, and citizens are asked to avoid the area between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. In the event of an actual emergency situation, access to the area would be blocked.
Classes will not be in session because it is the district’s Fall Break. Marshall police said actors will be playing the part of students and teachers.
“This exercise is to ensure our readiness and better prepare for all emergency responses in our community,” Police Chief Cliff Carruth said. “MPD, MFD, MISD, HCSO and all of our first responding agencies are working together with our hospital to better prepare for something we pray will never happen.”
Participating in the exercise will be the Marshall Police Department, Marshall Fire Department, City of Marshall Emergency Management, Marshall ISD, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County Judge, Texas Department of Public Safety and Christus Good Shepard Medical Center in Marshall. Also in attendance will be observers from area public and private schools, colleges and universities.
“Marshall ISD is always glad to coordinate with our law enforcement and other community emergency groups in helping make our campuses and our community safer,” Superintendent Richele Langley said. “Our children cannot learn in an environment where they don’t feel safe, and through these types of drills and exercises, the adults in our community can learn better ways to keep our children safe.”