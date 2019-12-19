Marshall ISD campuses will be releasing early today due to a water main break with the city of Marshall.
All Marshall ISD elementary schools will release students at 11 a.m. today, followed by the release of Marshall Junior High and High School students at 11:30 a.m.
Buses will run according to the new release times.
All classes for Friday are cancelled.
All extracurriculars for today and Friday are also cancelled.
A boil water notice issued late Wednesday by the city of Marshall has been extended due to the water main break.
Marshall residents in the area of Alamo Blvd and Travis St, as well as any water customers experiencing low or no water pressure, are asked to boil water for consumption for two minutes.
City of Marshall Public Works employees are on scene fixing the busted water line at the corner of Alamo Blvd and Travis St in Marshall and Travis St. remains closed east of Alamo Blvd.