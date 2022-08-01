Marshall ISD has called a special meeting for Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. at the Lecture Hall, 1305 E. Pinecrest Drive, to host a budget workshop.
The meeting’s agenda includes a public comment section and then the 2022-23 budget discussion.
There is no other items planned.
Trustees began discussions on the district’s 2022-23 fiscal year preliminary budget workshop in June. Trustees will be required to adopt a proposed 2022-23 budget by Aug. 31.
Marshall ISD trustees in June approved raises for all non-teaching staff and also approved additional incentives and benefits for teachers. Trustees voted to implement a four percent raise for all non-teaching staff for the 2022-23 school year. The raises will cost the district an additional about $200,000 on the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal budget.
In addition to the four percent pay increase for the non-teaching staff, trustees also approved additional pay for teachers who are willing to accept additional students into their classrooms.