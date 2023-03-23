Marshall ISD has released information on the upcoming Kindergarten Round-Up for the 2023-24 school year.
Registration will take place on May 31 and June 1 at the Marshall ISD Administration Building, 1305 E. Pinecrest Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The office will be closed for lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.
Parents and guardians will need to bring the following documents to enroll their child in kindergarten:
- Valid driver’s license
- Child’s birth certificate
- Child’s social security card
- Child’s immunization records
- Proof of residence (current property taxes MISD, current rental agreement or current utility bill, water gas or electric)
- DD214 for veterans
If you are residing with someone in their home, they will need to provide one of the above proofs of address and be present to complete an affidavit. Both parties need a valid driver’s license.