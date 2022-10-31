The City of Marshall has issued a boil water notice for customers south of Sedberry Street and U.S. 59 to Poplar Street.
Those affected include customers east and west of Sedberry Street and U.S. 59 to Poplar Street.
The city said the boil notice was due to a 10-inch water main repair.
"Water will need to be off in order to splice in a 4-foot section of 10-inch pipe," the city said. "Water Samples will be taken as soon as possible and the boil water notice will be rescinded as soon as we have a negative result from Ana Lab, hopefully by Nov. 3."
The city had notified residents earlier on Facebook that crews were working in the southbound lanes of U.S. 59 near the Poplar Street intersection to repair a water main break.
"Arrow boards and signage have been put in place to create the necessary safe work zone and close down the right lane in the work area," the city said. "If you need to travel this section of HWY59 please use caution as our work crews locate and repair this current break. There is no timetable for the repair and updates will be posted as needed."