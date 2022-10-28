Several area law enforcement agencies will participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The event helps people dispose of unwanted, expired or unused medications and is a collective effort from the Drug Enforcement Administration and area substance abuse prevention groups.
In Marshall, police officers will be at Walgreens, 309 East End Boulevard North, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Marshall Police Department also maintains a free, 24/7 medication drop box in its lobby, 2101 East End Boulevard North, for those who cannot make Saturday’s event.
In Jefferson, officers will be at the First National Bank parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the drug take back event, which will wrap up as Trunk or Treat on the Bayou begins — so JPD noted they’d also be passing out candy.
Marshall police, in a press release, said disposal of these drugs means:
- Reducing access to addictive medications for accidental or intentional misuse and overdose by youth and others in the home
- Decreasing water contamination due to pharmaceutical medications being flushed down the drains in our homes, or contained in our landfills
- Reducing illegal narcotic sales in East Texas
- Reducing law enforcement efforts required to respond to burglaries and thefts involving prescription drugs.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, more than half of those over age 12 who abuse prescription drugs said they got them from friends and family, sometimes taking them from an unattended medicine cabinet.
“Each year over 2 million prescriptions are written and filled in East Texas. That averages to nearly 2 prescriptions for every single East Texan,” said Mindy Robertson, data coordinator for Region 4 Prevention Resource Center for the East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. “Two-thirds of teens who misused pain relievers in the past year say that they got them from family, friends, and their medicine cabinets. Teens have reported that prescription medicines are free and easy to find in parents’ and especially grandparents’ medicine cabinets.”
Abuse of prescription drugs in the East Texas region dropped more than 30 percent from 2016 to 2018, and another 30% percentfrom 2018 to 2020, according to the Texas School Survey, an anonymous Texas A&M survey of 7-12th grade students across the state of Texas.