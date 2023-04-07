339151678_175381362004257_635748258108082538_n.jpg
Buy Now

The Marshall Junior High School Concert Band received an excellent rating in stage and sight reading at UIL on Thursday. This band is under the direction of Mr. Soderquist.

 Contributed Photo

The Marshall Junior High School Concert Band received an excellent rating in stage and sight reading at UIL on Thursday. This band is under the direction of Mr. Soderquist.

Tags