Marshall Junior High School names Turkey of the Year
Mr. Montgomery won the Turkey of the Year prior to Thanksgiving at Marshall Junior High School. Students voted for the participating teachers by donating canned goods. Montgomery sported the turkey outfit on Wednesday for his students.

 Contributed Photo

