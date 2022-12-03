Mr. Montgomery won the Turkey of the Year prior to Thanksgiving at Marshall Junior High School. Students voted for the participating teachers by donating canned goods. Montgomery sported the turkey outfit on Wednesday for his students.
MJHS names Turkey of the Year
Marshall Junior High School names Turkey of the Year
- Special to the News Messenger
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Reports: Dec. 3, 2022
- Police Reports: Dec. 2, 2022
- Waskom's Christmas celebrations taking place all-day Saturday
- Marshall police arrest suspect in Decker Place shooting
- East Texas Food Bank adding distribution center in Longivew
- Marshall ISD announces Sam Houston Elementary honor roll lists for second six weeks
- In Briefs: Dec. 1, 2022
- 'These arrests are just the beginning': 21 charged in crypto money laundering investigation initiated in East Texas
- Wiley College students, others showcase leadership, success during inaugural 'Great Debate'
- Horoscope for Saturday, December 3, 2022
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.