The Marshall Junior High School Winterguard competed at the National Championships on March 25 at the University of Texas at Arlington. Pictured with the high school guard, the junior high team came home Grand National Champions in their division. The show is called Made To Be. Its about being your true self and that you were made perfect the way you are. In addition, Iymari Gatlin won Grand National Champion with her solo, so she will be receiving a National Champion jacket. The entire team celebrated at Six Flags on Sunday.
Marshall Junior High School Winterguard earns grand national champion title
- Special to the News Messenger
