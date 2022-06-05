7:30 p.m.: The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has identified a man found dead by homicide on Saturday and also said a Marshall man has been arrested in the case.
David Yale Allen, 64, was found dead Saturday in a home on Carey Road just outside of Marshall. The sheriff's office said Christopher Cisco, 27, was charged with murder in the case.
During the investigation, the sheriff's office said a suspect was quickly identified and interviews and evidence were collected, with probable cause developed for an arrest warrant.
Cisco was found and arrested by the sheriff's office with the help of Marshall police near the intersection of Karnack Highway and U.S. 59.
“My condolences to the Allen family as losing a loved one to violence is always hard," Sheriff B.J. Fletcher said. "I couldn’t be more pleased with how quickly an arrest was made in this case. Our Deputies and Investigators worked diligently and tirelessly during this investigation. The teamwork between this office and the Marshall Police Department to better this community couldn’t be any stronger, as shown today.”
Original Post: The Harrison County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a homicide that took place just west of Marshall.
The sheriff's office said in a press release it had received a call around 6:50 p.m. Saturday after a family member found a dead person in a home in the 500 block of Carey Road near Marshall.
"Once Deputy arrived on the scene, it was determined the manner of death to be a homicide," HSCO said. "We will release more information later today, but this is an active homicide investigation."
Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division at (903) 923-4020. Anonymous calls can be made to the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969 or the P3 App.