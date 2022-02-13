A Marshall man died after Marshall police said his car hit a group of trees on Saturday night.
Charmaine Deshun Morris, 42, was killed, police said.
Officers and the Marshall Fire Department were called to the 2100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue on Saturday night around 11 p.m. for a one-vehicle crash, police said.
Police said Morris "had left the roadway and struck a group of trees."
"Marshall Fire and EMS used the jaws of life to extract him from his vehicle, and he was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall," police said.
Morris died from his injuries. Police said the crash is still under investigation.