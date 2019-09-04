A Marshall man was one of three people killed on Tuesday during a crash in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.
Joshua Westerman, 32, of Marshall and his companion Amanda Satoe, 39, of Anadarko, Oklahoma, were both killed early Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 281 just north of Anadarko when their SUV crossed the roadway and struck another vehicle head on, officials said.
Larry Fitzgerald, 67, of Lecanto, Florida was killed when the pickup truck he was driving northbound on the highway was struck by Satoe’s SUV. Satoe was driving the SUV southbound with Westerman in the passenger seat. DPS officials said the couple were involved in a domestic disturbance where they left the scene at a high rate of speed just before the crash.
“(Satoe) departed the roadway to the right, over-correcting and crossing U.S. 281, hitting (Fitzgerald) head on,” the DPS officials’ report said. “(Satoe) was pushed back northbound and ejected for an unknown distance. (Fitzgerald) departed the roadway to the right rolling, coming to rest on its passenger side.”
DPS officials said in their report that Satoe was killed instantly but both Westerman and Fitzgerald were pinned in their vehicles for about three hours before firefighters freed them using the Jaws of Life.
The DPS report stated that Fitzgerald was wearing his seatbelt, while both Satoe and Westerman were not buckled. The airbags in both vehicles deployed.
The crash is under investigation.