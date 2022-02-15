A new era is in underway in Marshall as Jack Alvarez has been named the MISD’s new athletic director and head football coach of the Mavericks.
“First of all, we had some fantastic applicants,” MISD superintendent Dr. Richele Langley said. “The thing that stood out truly was his resume. He’s got a state ring on right now. He’s also gone to the semifinals and also the thing that really stood out in the interview was his leadership as athletic director. The people I’ve talked to have said that not only is he great at being a head football coach, he’s also great at leading all the athletic programs. Marshall sports are huge. We’ve got sports, fine arts and of course obviously academics but sports are huge. He can lead boys and girls in all sports and that’s what put him over the top.”
Alvarez, 56, has 24 years of experience as a head coach where he has a record of 193-93. His last stop was at Cuero where he went 18-8 in two seasons, leading the Gobblers to the playoffs both years.
““My family is all up here and Kim’s family is all up here,” Alvarez said. “It was one of those deals. I always tell the kids faith, family and football. I got an opportunity to be able to come to a place like this and the tradition they have and be the head football coach and be closer to family. It was just a good fit for us.”
“I’ll evaluate, see what I have and from there, we’ll start formulating what we’re really going to do. Offensively, we’ll be a multi-formation team, just like we have since I was in Jasper as offensive coordinator back in 1993, 94, somewhere in there. My base pretty much stays the same on formations and then we’ll do what our kids can do the best. For instance this year, we were pretty much balanced. We threw for around 3,000 yards and rushed for almost 3,000 yards. It doesn’t matter to me. I just want to get the ball into the end zone and give the kids a chance to win.
“Defensively, this year, our personnel fitted a 3-4 so we played a 3-4. I really don’t know where they’ve been in the past but I’ve got to get out here and see the kids run around and move around and we’ll make our decision where we put them.”
Alvarez will replace Jake Griedl who left Marshall after three season with a record of 20-13 as head coach of the Mavericks. Griedl accepted a job in Bastrop.