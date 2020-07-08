It is time.
After a career that has spanned over 50 years, with 49 of those years in the newspaper business, Publisher Jerry Pye has announced his retirement at the end of the summer.
Pye has served as Publisher of The Marshall News Messenger for the past six and a half years.
“I have enjoyed my time as Publisher in Marshall and look forward to continuing to be part of the Marshall community,” Pye said. “It is my hope that we have accomplished something good for the Marshall and Harrison County community.The News Messenger has a strong staff that cares about the people of the community and it shows in their writing and photography. The paper has won numerous awards over the six years, which is a credit to the staff.”
Pye has served as publisher of newspapers in Texas, Louisiana, Missouri, Illinois, Nevada and Wyoming. He started his career as a sophomore in high school throwing papers for the Ruston Daily Leader in Ruston, Louisiana. This job lasted throughout college at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, where Pye graduated in 1975. He started his full-time newspaper career as the Circulation Manager at the Daily Leader. He was later moved through the ranks, working in all departments before rising to regional publisher.
“Most of my career has been spent troubleshooting, turning newspapers around for the communities that I have served,” Pye said. “It has been a fun career, but it is time to step away and enjoy life.”
“I have always enjoyed working with people and organizations in the community where I have lived. It is my philosophy that a newspaper should help build up the community and cover the stories that had value to the community and readers.”
M. Roberts Media President Stephen McHaney has asked Pye to stay on through the transition period.
The first weekly that Pye ran was The Bienville Democrat in Arcadia, Louisiana, and the first daily was the Maryville Daily Forum in Maryville, Missouri. As publisher of the Freeport Journal-Standard in Freeport, Illinois, the paper rebuilt the Lincoln-Douglas Debate Site, taking $40,000 in cash and turning it into $262,000 in cash and in-kind services to totally rebuild the Historic Lincoln-Douglas Debate site through the papers of the Journal-Standardnewspaper.
Pye was also heavily involved with the Louisiana Press Association, serving as Secretary/Treasurer and President-Elect, and is currently serving on the Texas Press Association Board of Directors. He is the President of the Marshall Rotary Club. Pye has also won numerous newspaper awards during his career, including awards for general excellence and news photography.
In addition to serving as publisher for the Marshall paper, Pye is also the Publisher of The Panola Watchman and the Kilgore News Herald newspapers under the M.Roberts Media banner.
Throughout Pye’s career, he has been involved in all of the communities where he has worked. That includes the Lions Club, the Rotary Club, the Jaycees, and various Chambers of Commerce, where he served in various roles, including president, in each organization.
Pye and his wife Ruby have three children, Crystal Mathes, Karen Tubbs and Robert Pye, and four grandchildren. Remarking on his time in Marshall, Pye said he was also proud of his wife and her work driving the renovation of the Marshall Public Library as a board member.
“The Library Board of Directors took $300,000 of private money and about $335,000 in city funds and rebuilt the library from a 1970 era facility to a modern 21st facility serving the community,” he said.
During this next chapter in life, Pye and his wife plan to spend more time spoiling the grandkids and being part of the Marshall community. Retirement will also give Pye a lot time for fishing, gardening and photography.
“It has been my pleasure to serve the community,” Pye said.