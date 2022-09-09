Marshall News Messenger subscribers asked to reset account passwords

Readers of the Marshall News Messenger need to reset their online account passwords.
The paper is currently transitioning to a new account management system and is requesting that readers reset their passwords for security purposes.
Readers were also notified via email of the password reset request.
To reset your password, follow these steps:
Step 1: Go to www.marshallnewsmessenger.com and find the login button in the top righthand corner and click it.
Step 2: Click the “reset” link below the log in button.
Step 3: Enter your email address and click send email. You will receive instructions via email once this is done to reset your password. This could take up to 15 minutes.
If you have any problems or questions, please call the customer care team at (903) 935-2525.