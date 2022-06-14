A man who police say shot two women at Citi Trends in Marshall has turned himself in, the Marshall Police Department said Sunday.
Hatton was officially booked into the Harrison County jail on Sunday where he currently remains in custody.
Hatton was identified by witnesses after a shooting incident last Monday around 4 p.m. at Citi Trends in Marshall. According to the Marshall Police Department, Hatton entered the store and opened fire, injuring two employees. Hatton then fled the scene, leaving before officers arrived on scene.
Before Sunday, officials with the Marshall-Harrison Crimestoppers seeking Hatton’s whereabouts had said that the pickup truck he was last seen driving had been found abandoned Saturday night in a wooded area off of Lancaster Street in Marshall. Police had conducted a search but did not find Hatton.
Police had obtained two warrants for Hatton, one warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and they say he turned himself in on those warrants around 7:13 a.m. Sunday in the lobby of the police station.
Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said, “Mr. Hatton turned himself in to us Sunday, bringing a peaceful resolution to the search for him. We would like to offer the victims our prayers and best wishes as they recover from their injuries.”