Fighting crime in our community requires the teamwork of citizens and police. To help community members better understand how their police department operates, the Marshall Police Department is offering a Citizen Police Academy, which begins Sept. 5. The six-week course will provide citizens with a first-hand view and explanation of the workings of the department.
Topics will include patrol; criminal investigation division; property and financial crimes; racial profiling; crisis intervention; and will include tours and demonstrations of various techniques and equipment. The classes will be held at the Marshall Police Department, 2101 N. East End Blvd., on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m., beginning Sept. 5.
Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said, “I believe that good communication is vital for a successful community, and I will ensure that our department constantly works to strengthen the relationships between the community and its police department through classes like this, as well as through our Community Policing Program.”
Participants from the Citizen Police Academy will be able to share what they learned with family, friends, coworkers and their community to further improve and strengthen community/police relations.
Interested citizens should submit an application and be approved for the class. The application is available at marshallpd.com. Select “Citizen Police Academy” from the blue box on the left side of the page.
Applications can be mailed to the Marshall Police Department, 2101 N. East End Blvd., Marshall, Texas 75670. Applications can also be sent by email to lames@marshalltexas.net or dropped off at the Marshall Police Department. For more information, call Sgt. Jose Burciaga at (903) 935-4542.
Citizen Police Academy Schedule
Tuesday, Sept. 5:
Orientation and Tour of Facilities
Welcome by the Chief of Police
Racial Profiling Prevention and Documentation
Tuesday, Sept. 12:
Criminal Investigations Division
Financial Crimes
Crisis Intervention/Mental Health Officer
Tuesday, Sept. 19:
Narcotics & Task Force
Gangs
Violent Crimes
Tuesday, Sept. 26:
Patrol Functions
Community Policing
Special Response Team
Drone Technology
Thursday, Oct. 5:
FARO Demonstration
SFST/Traffic
Tuesdays, Oct. 10:
Force on Force Scenarios
Course Completion Ceremony