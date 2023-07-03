The Marshall Police Department wishes everyone a happy and safe Fourth of July holiday celebration. If that celebration includes fireworks, citizens are reminded that it is unlawful to possess, use or explode any fireworks inside the Marshall city limits.
Given the hot weather and lack of rain, the uncollected storm debris in the area has become dry, increasing the risk of fire from stray fireworks. To stay safe, those who love fireworks are encouraged to attend one of the many sponsored public fireworks shows in the East Texas area.
Residents are also reminded that it is illegal to fire a gun within the city limits of Marshall. Firing a gun into the air is never a safe practice. Stray bullets can cause unintended harm to people and property.
Citizens are encouraged to be respectful of their neighbors whose pets and children may be easily startled. Not everyone likes the sound of fireworks. More pets go missing on the Fourth of July than any other day. Pets should be kept inside during this time, if possible. Some pet owners give their pets anti-anxiety medication to help relieve their distress.