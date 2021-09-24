Marshall police are asking for help in identifying the driver involved in a hit and run that injured two people and a dog on Wednesday.
Police said they received several calls around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in regards to two people who were seriously injured near the intersection of Sun Place and Five Notch Road.
"The initial investigation had revealed that the two victims and their dog had been hit by a vehicle from behind by a pickup truck traveling southbound on Five Notch," police said.
The truck is described as a light-colored Dodge truck from the early 2000s to the mid-2010s. Police said the truck would likely have damage to the front passenger side of the bumper.
Any witnesses that may have additional information are asked to call the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575.