Marshall police are encouraging drivers to use extra caution in the next 24 hours as rain continues to fall on the area and flooding is expected.
"The ground is saturated and roadways are wet," MPD Chief Cliff Carruth said in a press release. "Although temperatures will remain above freezing, due to radiant cooling, some bridges and overpasses may still be icy. Standing water could still be present, which means drivers should slow down, allow extra time to reach their destination, and keep extra space between themselves and other vehicles. Drivers should never move or drive around barricades that have been put in place by street workers or law enforcement officers."
A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service through Thursday at 6 p.m. A winter weather advisory is also in place through 9 a.m. Thursday, the NWS said.
"Light freezing rain will remain possible on Thursday morning, with additional ice accumulations possibly resulting in travel impacts, especially on bridges and overpasses," the NWS said. "By late Thursday morning, areas of rain will increase ahead of a slow moving upper level storm system shifting east from Northern Mexico/the Desert Southwest into the Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley. Widespread rainfall amounts of one to three inches are expected, with isolated higher amounts, which could result in the potential for flooding of low lying, poor drainage areas as well as additional rises on area waterways."
According to the Harrison County Road and Bridge Department, area street closures due to damage and/or flooding are Strickland Road South; Noonday Road West; Cargill Road East. Road administrator Luke Davis said Wednesday crews were working to repair Strickland Road, which could be reopened as early as that evening. Current information about driving conditions is available by dialing 511.