The City of Marshall has rescinded a boil notice for residents living in the area around South Garrett Street, Travis Street and U.S. 59.
The city had issued the notice Monday, Dec. 27 when they had to temporarily shut off water to allow contractors to tie in the east end of a 12-inch water main on Travis Street. But that notice is now no longer in effect, and residents no longer need to boil their water before consumption.
"During this process, the City of Marshall Public Works Department was required to issue a water boil notice according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). After compliance with the TCEQ testing procedures, the Boil Water Notice issued for the residents located on Travis St. and neighboring areas is now lifted and water quality has been assured to be safe for consumption on Thursday, January 6, 2022," the city said in a notice Thursday.
Streets to the north that were affected were Crockett, Fannin, Bowie and MerzBacher. Streets to the south that were affected were Higgins, Rudd, Portland Avenue, Starr and Arkansas.
"The City of Marshall Public Works Department has verified proper water distribution pressures and the microbiological sample marked 'special' collected from representative locations were analyzed by an accredited lab to be found safe for consumption," the city said.