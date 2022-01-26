The City of Marshall has rescinded a boil notice for an area of Pinecrest Drive.
The boil notice was issued Sunday as the city made a water main repair near the 1300 block of Pinecrest Drive.
As of Wednesday afternoon, customers on the 1300 block of Pinecrest Drive, as well as from Bell Street East to U.S. 59, no longer need to boil their water for two minutes before consumption.
"After compliance with the TCEQ testing procedures, the Boil Water Notice issued for the residents located on the 1300 block of Pincrest and neighboring areas is now lifted and water quality has been assured to be safe for consumption on Wednesday, January 26, 2022," the city said in a notice Wednesday.
"...The City of Marshall Public Works Department has verified proper water distribution pressures and the microbiological sample marked 'special' collected from representative locations were analyzed by an accredited lab to be found safe for consumption," the city said.