A Marshall resident won $1 million on a scratch ticket, the Texas Lottery announced.
The resident elected to remain anonymous.
The Texas Lottery said the scratch ticket game VIP Club was purchased at Food Fast No. 1020, 204 E. Pinecrest Drive.
"This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game," Texas Lottery said in a press release. "VIP Club offers more than $192 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize of $50 or more in the game are one in 5.01."